Watergate Scandal: Thane's Phantom Pipeline Repairs

NCP leader Manoj Pradhan accuses Thane Municipal Corporation of falsely claiming repair of a major water pipeline, with 40 million liters of water leaking daily. A contractor damaged the pipeline last week. Pradhan alleges large-scale water theft and demands accountability from civic officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:01 IST
Thane's alleged water crisis continues to deepen as NCP leader Manoj Pradhan accused the Thane Municipal Corporation of deceit. The corporation had proclaimed the successful repair of a damaged major water pipeline, initially punctured last week.

At a press conference, Pradhan highlighted that despite the official pronouncement, approximately 40 million liters of water per day continue to escape due to the breach near Ranjanoli village. This leak persists following a contractor for Mahanagar Gas damaging the 1,000 mm old cement line.

Pradhan has called the corporation's actions a complete falsehood and charged them with water theft. In a direct challenge, he invited the civic chief to witness the crisis firsthand and pledged NCP members' resolve to bar water department officials from their duties unless action is taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

