Aravalli Protection Sparks Political Debate Amid New Mining Directives

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda criticized the government's plans for the Aravalli hills, highlighting public opposition. In response, the Union Ministry has halted new mining leases. A social media clash erupted between Congress's Jairam Ramesh and Minister Bhupender Yadav. The Supreme Court accepted directives defining hills below 100 meters as exempt from mining restrictions.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Concern over the Indian government's handling of the Aravalli hills was voiced by Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, who accused officials of attempting to 'sell' the ecologically sensitive region. According to Hooda, people nationwide have rallied to safeguard the Aravalli, demanding clarity on the 100-meter guideline.

The Aravalli hills debate has seen Haryana align with Rajasthan to protect the region. A notable clash took place on social media between Congress's Jairam Ramesh and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav over the government's new stance on the Aravalli's definition and mining policies.

In response, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change announced a ban on new mining leases across the Aravalli Range, from Delhi to Gujarat, reinforcing the crackdown on illegal mining practices. The Supreme Court supported the Centre's definition, which spares hills below 100 meters from mining restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

