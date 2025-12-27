Left Menu

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Announces Pregnancy

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, is expecting her second child in May. She shared the news via Instagram, expressing gratitude to President Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support. Leavitt noted her excitement for her son to become a big brother.

On Friday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that she is expecting her second child, a girl due in May. In an Instagram post, Leavitt, 28, shared a photo displaying her baby bump next to a Christmas tree, marking a joyful announcement.

Expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming addition to her family, Leavitt stated, "My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can't wait to watch our son become a big brother." She also extended her gratitude to President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, acknowledging their conducive support for family growth in the political environment.

Leavitt, notably the youngest individual to serve as White House press secretary, continues to balance her professional responsibilities with personal milestones, highlighting a supportive pro-family atmosphere within the current administration.

