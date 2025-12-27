Political Turbulence: Tej Pratap Yadav's Allegations Shake Bihar
Tej Pratap Yadav, JJD chief, filed a police complaint alleging threats from expelled party member Santosh Renu Yadav. The former minister seeks augmented security due to these threats. The case is under investigation amid allegations of corruption and betrayal within party ranks. Tej's family rift adds complexity to the situation.
Tej Pratap Yadav, the chief of Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), has lodged a police complaint citing death threats from his party's expelled national spokesperson, Santosh Renu Yadav. The complaint follows the backdrop of political turbulence in Bihar, with Yadav seeking increased security for his safety.
The complaint highlights allegations of corruption and betrayal within the party. According to Yadav, Renu was initially appointed as JJD's national spokesperson but allegedly worked against the party ethos, leading to his expulsion. This resulted in purported harassment and threats on social media directed at Yadav by Renu.
The situation adds another chapter to Tej Pratap's complicated political journey, including tensions within his family and a strained relationship with his father, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. The case remains under police investigation while Yadav navigates the political and personal challenges surrounding him.