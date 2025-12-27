Left Menu

Political Turbulence: Tej Pratap Yadav's Allegations Shake Bihar

Tej Pratap Yadav, JJD chief, filed a police complaint alleging threats from expelled party member Santosh Renu Yadav. The former minister seeks augmented security due to these threats. The case is under investigation amid allegations of corruption and betrayal within party ranks. Tej's family rift adds complexity to the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:19 IST
Political Turbulence: Tej Pratap Yadav's Allegations Shake Bihar
Tej Pratap Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tej Pratap Yadav, the chief of Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), has lodged a police complaint citing death threats from his party's expelled national spokesperson, Santosh Renu Yadav. The complaint follows the backdrop of political turbulence in Bihar, with Yadav seeking increased security for his safety.

The complaint highlights allegations of corruption and betrayal within the party. According to Yadav, Renu was initially appointed as JJD's national spokesperson but allegedly worked against the party ethos, leading to his expulsion. This resulted in purported harassment and threats on social media directed at Yadav by Renu.

The situation adds another chapter to Tej Pratap's complicated political journey, including tensions within his family and a strained relationship with his father, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. The case remains under police investigation while Yadav navigates the political and personal challenges surrounding him.

TRENDING

1
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

 Australia
2
Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

 Australia
3
England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

 Australia
4
It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA, launch nationwide public campaign: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.

It is our collective responsibility to make concrete plans on MGNREGA, launc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025