Tribunal Awards Compensation in Fatal Delhi Bus Accident

The Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 1.26 crore compensation to the family of Manish Kumar Chaudhary, who died in a motorcycle accident involving a DTC bus. The bus driver was found negligent. The tribunal ordered the insurer, New India Assurance Co Ltd, to deposit the compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:59 IST
The Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has delivered a significant verdict, granting a compensation of Rs 1.26 crore to the grieving family of Manish Kumar Chaudhary, a 32-year-old victim of a tragic road accident involving a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus.

In deliberations presided over by Officer Vikram, the tribunal considered CCTV footage and other evidence before concluding that the mishap was the result of rash and negligent driving by the bus driver, Sanjay. The incident unfolded near Rohini East Metro Station on Rithala Road in October 2023.

Manish Kumar Chaudhary, an assistant floor manager, tragically lost his life when the DTC bus abruptly changed lanes, striking his motorcycle. The tribunal dismissed claims of contributory negligence and instructed New India Assurance Co Ltd to settle the restitution with the deceased's family.

