Supreme Court Clears Path for Reliable Voter Verification

The Supreme Court clarified that Class 10 admit cards with pass certificates can serve as supplementary identification for West Bengal's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Civil judges and judicial officers from neighboring states will assist in addressing identity verification claims and discrepancies ahead of the February 28 deadline.

Updated: 25-02-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:35 IST
The Supreme Court has provided clarity on the documentation required for identity verification in West Bengal's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The court confirmed that Class 10 admit cards, accompanied by pass certificates, can be presented as supplementary documents for verification.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant addressed the matter following concerns raised by senior advocate DS Naidu. The bench stated that the admit card would not stand alone as an identity document but must accompany additional specified documents.

Due to the high volume of claims and objections, the court authorized the deployment of 250 district judges, as well as civil and judicial officers from Jharkhand and Odisha, to complete the verification process by the February 28 deadline.

