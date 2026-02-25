Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Hit-and-Run in Delhi

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl and injured two others in Delhi's Sonia Vihar. The incident occurred early Wednesday when a vehicle allegedly struck the victims before fleeing the scene. Police reported that they received information about the accident at 12:50 am, prompting immediate response teams.

The victims were discovered lying on the road and were swiftly transported to GTB Hospital. Despite efforts to save her, the young girl was declared dead by medical personnel. The other two victims, who are currently in stable condition, will have their statements recorded as soon as they are deemed fit for interrogation.

Preliminary investigations have identified the accident as a hit-and-run, with current efforts focused on determining the precise sequence of events. Law enforcement teams are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the vehicle's driver, who remains at large. The girl's family will receive her body following a post-mortem examination.

