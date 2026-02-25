SuperProcure, a Unified TMS Platform, Secures ₹14 Cr Investment Led by Pentathlon Ventures

The ''modern'' supply chain runs on fragmented systems, forcing logistics teams to manually bridge disconnected workflows. SuperProcure's Intelligent Logistics Management System (ILMS) unifies the entire freight lifecycle into one ecosystem, ensuring information flows seamlessly to all stakeholders from the first bid to the final payment. Incubated at the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park ecosystem and backed by marquee investors like IndiaMART and Caret Capital, SuperProcure has secured ₹14 crore (USD ~1.6M) in a funding round led by Pentathlon Ventures. This investment signals strong conviction in the next phase of supply chain transformation. SuperProcure will deploy the capital to embed AI deeper into its execution stack, enhancing planning intelligence and automated freight workflows while accelerating enterprise go-to-market. The goal is clear: close the long-standing gap between logistics planning and on-ground execution and help enterprises convert logistics into a predictable, intelligence-driven advantage. Architecting the Autonomous Supply Chain: The Vision Forward ''Logistics doesn't break because companies lack visibility; it breaks when execution cannot keep pace with operational complexity,'' says Anup Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO of SuperProcure. ''Our mission is to build a system that enterprises can rely on daily to run transport operations with structure and consistency. This investment allows us to deepen that execution backbone for our customers.'' ''Most TMS platforms prioritise visibility, but logistics performance is ultimately defined by execution on the ground. We are partnering with SuperProcure because it bridges the gap between strategic oversight and day-to-day operational control. As supply chains become more complex, we believe the industry will increasingly move toward deeply embedded execution systems that manage real-world friction, not just report on it,'' says Madhukar Bhatia, Managing Partner at Pentathlon Ventures. Powering the Next Phase of AI-Driven Logistics Operations SP TMS has evolved well beyond a traditional tracking system, giving logistics teams a powerful AI-led control tower, enabling enterprises to orchestrate, and control daily logistics decisions across highly complex, multi-location operations. The platform has already demonstrated strong market validation, building a large ecosystem of 300+ enterprises, including 40+ Fortune 500 companies across industries, powered by a network of 15,000+ transporters. This growing adoption reflects the increasing market shift toward execution-first platforms that directly drive operational outcomes. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2919360/SuperProcure_Pentathlon_Ventures.jpg

