Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Peace with Trump: A Referendum Approach

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aims to establish a peace framework with U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelenskiy plans to put this proposal to a referendum if Russia consents to a ceasefire. The leaders are expected to discuss this initiative during their meeting on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:47 IST
Zelenskiy Seeks Peace with Trump: A Referendum Approach
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed plans to propose a peace framework to U.S. President Donald Trump. This discussion is set to take place when the two leaders meet on Sunday.

Zelenskiy aims to gain Trump's support for the initiative, which seeks to bring an end to ongoing hostilities. Integral to the plan is Zelenskiy's intention to hold a national referendum, contingent upon Russia's agreement to a ceasefire.

The anticipated meeting marks a significant step in Zelenskiy's efforts to secure peace and stability for Ukraine, highlighting international collaboration in conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

 Global
2
Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
3
Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

 Global
4
Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025