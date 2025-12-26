Zelenskiy Seeks Peace with Trump: A Referendum Approach
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy aims to establish a peace framework with U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelenskiy plans to put this proposal to a referendum if Russia consents to a ceasefire. The leaders are expected to discuss this initiative during their meeting on Sunday.
In a bold diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed plans to propose a peace framework to U.S. President Donald Trump. This discussion is set to take place when the two leaders meet on Sunday.
Zelenskiy aims to gain Trump's support for the initiative, which seeks to bring an end to ongoing hostilities. Integral to the plan is Zelenskiy's intention to hold a national referendum, contingent upon Russia's agreement to a ceasefire.
The anticipated meeting marks a significant step in Zelenskiy's efforts to secure peace and stability for Ukraine, highlighting international collaboration in conflict resolution.
