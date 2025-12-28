Left Menu

Office Space Tussle: Political Harmony in Thiruvananthapuram

A dispute emerged between CPI(M) MLA V K Prasanth and BJP councillor R Sreelekha over office space in Thiruvananthapuram. The disagreement revolved around Sreelekha requesting Prasanth to vacate his office due to space constraints. The situation was resolved amicably with both parties agreeing to coexist in the building.

Updated: 28-12-2025 17:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A political spat over office space unfolded in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation building between CPI(M) MLA V K Prasanth and newly elected BJP councillor R Sreelekha. The conflict began with Sreelekha's request for Prasanth to vacate his office due to spatial inadequacies.

Sreelekha, having recently won the local election on a BJP ticket, insisted she needed the space used by Prasanth, as her current office lacked adequate facilities. In response, Prasanth contended that his office has been functioning there for seven years, and he had put in place necessary approvals for its usage.

Despite some heated exchanges, the dispute concluded amicably with both officials agreeing to utilize separate spaces within the same building, showcasing a rare moment of political harmony. Meanwhile, state minister V Sivankutty accused the BJP of adopting authoritarian practices similar to regional models in northern India.

