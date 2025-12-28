Delhi's Counterfeit Clean-Up: Police Bust Fake Goods Scheme
Delhi Police arrested a man involved in producing counterfeit cleaning products. A raid on December 24 led to the seizure of fake items, including thousands of stickers and bottles. The operation was discovered following a company complaint, and the police continue to investigate the matter.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a counterfeit production unit responsible for manufacturing fake household cleaning products under a well-known brand name. The breakthrough came after a thorough investigation, culminating in the arrest of a key suspect.
Acting on a company representative's complaint, the police conducted a raid on December 24 at a location in the Swaroop Nagar area. The operation uncovered an array of counterfeit items, including empty and filled bottles, printed wrappers, and packaging materials falsely branded as toilet cleaner.
The search led to the discovery of 1,027 packing cartons, over 51,000 stickers, and nearly 800 bottle caps, along with numerous other fraudulent products. Delhi Police seized all items in accordance with legal protocols, and further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- police
- bust
- counterfeit
- cleaning products
- raid
- Swaroop Nagar
- investigation
- arrest
- branded goods
ALSO READ
Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT raids residence of D Mani in Tamil Nadu
"Not afraid of cowardly tactics": Saurabh Bhardwaj slams BJP after FIR against AAP leaders
Punjab Police arrest 115 drug smugglers in statewide raids under anti-drugs campaign
Odisha vigilance launches raids on properties of junior engineer, forester
CBI Uncovers Lavish Assets in Nagpur Raid