Delhi's Counterfeit Clean-Up: Police Bust Fake Goods Scheme

Delhi Police arrested a man involved in producing counterfeit cleaning products. A raid on December 24 led to the seizure of fake items, including thousands of stickers and bottles. The operation was discovered following a company complaint, and the police continue to investigate the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a counterfeit production unit responsible for manufacturing fake household cleaning products under a well-known brand name. The breakthrough came after a thorough investigation, culminating in the arrest of a key suspect.

Acting on a company representative's complaint, the police conducted a raid on December 24 at a location in the Swaroop Nagar area. The operation uncovered an array of counterfeit items, including empty and filled bottles, printed wrappers, and packaging materials falsely branded as toilet cleaner.

The search led to the discovery of 1,027 packing cartons, over 51,000 stickers, and nearly 800 bottle caps, along with numerous other fraudulent products. Delhi Police seized all items in accordance with legal protocols, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

