Left Menu

A Nation in Mourning: Libya's Tragic Loss in a Plane Crash

Libya grieves the loss of Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad and four others in a plane crash. A funeral in Misrata was attended by national figures. While Libyan officials report a technical malfunction as the cause, the investigation continues with Turkish collaboration amid ongoing political tensions in Libya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Misrata | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:20 IST
A Nation in Mourning: Libya's Tragic Loss in a Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Libya

On Sunday, hundreds gathered in western Libya to mourn the tragic death of the country's military chief, General Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, along with four others, following a plane crash in Turkiye. The heartfelt funeral took place in the coastal city of Misrata, featuring attendance from Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah and other key political and military leaders.

The crash involved a private jet that took off from Ankara, resulting in the demise of several military personnel and crew members. While officials attribute the accident to a technical malfunction, the investigation remains active, with coordination between Libyan and Turkish authorities.

Libya, still reeling from the 2011 uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, endures a complicated split between east and west administrations. Despite Turkiye's historical backing of the western government, diplomatic efforts are underway to bridge ties with the east in a bid to stabilize the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

 India
2
India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

 India
3
Elon Musk Criticizes Canadian Healthcare After Tragic Death

Elon Musk Criticizes Canadian Healthcare After Tragic Death

 Global
4
Record-Breaking Knock: Indian Women's T20I Triumph

Record-Breaking Knock: Indian Women's T20I Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025