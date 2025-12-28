A Nation in Mourning: Libya's Tragic Loss in a Plane Crash

On Sunday, hundreds gathered in western Libya to mourn the tragic death of the country's military chief, General Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, along with four others, following a plane crash in Turkiye. The heartfelt funeral took place in the coastal city of Misrata, featuring attendance from Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah and other key political and military leaders.

The crash involved a private jet that took off from Ankara, resulting in the demise of several military personnel and crew members. While officials attribute the accident to a technical malfunction, the investigation remains active, with coordination between Libyan and Turkish authorities.

Libya, still reeling from the 2011 uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, endures a complicated split between east and west administrations. Despite Turkiye's historical backing of the western government, diplomatic efforts are underway to bridge ties with the east in a bid to stabilize the nation.

