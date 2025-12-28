A Nation in Mourning: Libya's Tragic Loss in a Plane Crash
Libya grieves the loss of Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad and four others in a plane crash. A funeral in Misrata was attended by national figures. While Libyan officials report a technical malfunction as the cause, the investigation continues with Turkish collaboration amid ongoing political tensions in Libya.
On Sunday, hundreds gathered in western Libya to mourn the tragic death of the country's military chief, General Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, along with four others, following a plane crash in Turkiye. The heartfelt funeral took place in the coastal city of Misrata, featuring attendance from Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah and other key political and military leaders.
The crash involved a private jet that took off from Ankara, resulting in the demise of several military personnel and crew members. While officials attribute the accident to a technical malfunction, the investigation remains active, with coordination between Libyan and Turkish authorities.
Libya, still reeling from the 2011 uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, endures a complicated split between east and west administrations. Despite Turkiye's historical backing of the western government, diplomatic efforts are underway to bridge ties with the east in a bid to stabilize the nation.
