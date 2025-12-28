Left Menu

Iran Enhances Satellite Collaboration with Russia Amid Sanctions

Iran launched three new satellites using Russia's Soyuz rockets, highlighting deepening space collaboration between the two nations under U.S. sanctions. The satellites will support monitoring of agriculture, natural resources, and the environment. This cooperation persists despite Western sanctions aimed at Iran's nuclear activities.

Updated: 28-12-2025 19:28 IST
Iran Enhances Satellite Collaboration with Russia Amid Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Sunday, Iran launched three additional satellites using Russia's Soyuz rockets, according to Iranian state media. This marks a continuation of the growing space collaboration between Iran and Russia, as both nations face U.S. sanctions.

The newly launched satellites are intended for monitoring agriculture, natural resources, and the environment, underscoring Iran's reliance on its ally to achieve orbital success. Despite Western sanctions targeting Tehran's nuclear program, Iranian scientists designed and produced these satellites, said Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador to Russia.

This partnership has intensified since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Western countries accusing Iran of arming Russia with missiles and drones, a claim Tehran denies. The official IRNA news agency confirmed the satellites - Paya, Zafar 2, and a second Kowsar - will orbit in low-earth trajectory.

