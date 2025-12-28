Tensions Unveiled: Ishaq Dar Acknowledges India-Pakistan Airbase Attack

In a significant revelation, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed that India attacked the Nur Khan Airbase on May 10, marking a shift in admissions regarding the four-day clash between the countries. This admission comes eight months post-conflict.

India's move, part of Operation Sindoor, aimed to dismantle terror networks following the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives. The military tension subsided on May 10 with both nations agreeing to cease offensive actions, albeit without formal mediation from international allies despite US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressing an intent to engage New Delhi diplomatically.

Dar stated that the US conveyed India's readiness for a ceasefire. Subsequent engagements confirmed the ceasefire and highlighted that the path to enduring peace hinges on resolving the Jammu and Kashmir conflict—a long-standing issue between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

