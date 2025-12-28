Left Menu

Tensions Unveiled: Ishaq Dar Acknowledges India-Pakistan Airbase Attack

Pakistan's Deputy PM Ishaq Dar admitted India's attack on the Nur Khan Airbase amid a four-day conflict in May. The events escalated after India's Operation Sindoor targeted terror bases. Despite no formal mediation request, US and Saudi officials expressed interest in facilitating peace. The conflict centered around the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:28 IST
Tensions Unveiled: Ishaq Dar Acknowledges India-Pakistan Airbase Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant revelation, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed that India attacked the Nur Khan Airbase on May 10, marking a shift in admissions regarding the four-day clash between the countries. This admission comes eight months post-conflict.

India's move, part of Operation Sindoor, aimed to dismantle terror networks following the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives. The military tension subsided on May 10 with both nations agreeing to cease offensive actions, albeit without formal mediation from international allies despite US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressing an intent to engage New Delhi diplomatically.

Dar stated that the US conveyed India's readiness for a ceasefire. Subsequent engagements confirmed the ceasefire and highlighted that the path to enduring peace hinges on resolving the Jammu and Kashmir conflict—a long-standing issue between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

 India
2
India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

 India
3
Elon Musk Criticizes Canadian Healthcare After Tragic Death

Elon Musk Criticizes Canadian Healthcare After Tragic Death

 Global
4
Record-Breaking Knock: Indian Women's T20I Triumph

Record-Breaking Knock: Indian Women's T20I Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025