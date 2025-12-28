Tensions Unveiled: Ishaq Dar Acknowledges India-Pakistan Airbase Attack
Pakistan's Deputy PM Ishaq Dar admitted India's attack on the Nur Khan Airbase amid a four-day conflict in May. The events escalated after India's Operation Sindoor targeted terror bases. Despite no formal mediation request, US and Saudi officials expressed interest in facilitating peace. The conflict centered around the Jammu and Kashmir issue.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant revelation, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed that India attacked the Nur Khan Airbase on May 10, marking a shift in admissions regarding the four-day clash between the countries. This admission comes eight months post-conflict.
India's move, part of Operation Sindoor, aimed to dismantle terror networks following the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives. The military tension subsided on May 10 with both nations agreeing to cease offensive actions, albeit without formal mediation from international allies despite US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressing an intent to engage New Delhi diplomatically.
Dar stated that the US conveyed India's readiness for a ceasefire. Subsequent engagements confirmed the ceasefire and highlighted that the path to enduring peace hinges on resolving the Jammu and Kashmir conflict—a long-standing issue between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Hails Ceasefire Between Cambodia and Thailand as a Step Toward Peace
China Steps In: Thai-Cambodian Border Ceasefire Talks Progress
Tourism in Kashmir Battles Back After Pahalgam Attack
Ceasefire Enables Power Line Repairs at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Thailand and Cambodia Seal New Ceasefire Amidst Border Tensions