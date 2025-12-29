Left Menu

Guinea's Election: A New Era with Mamady Doumbouya?

Guinea's presidential election sees Mamady Doumbouya, a former special forces commander who came to power via a coup, likely securing a seven-year term. The election took place with subdued voter turnout and minimal opposition amid Doumbouya's rise in popularity through resource nationalism and youth appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 00:27 IST
Guinea's Election: A New Era with Mamady Doumbouya?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a widely anticipated outcome, Guinea's presidential election on Sunday is poised to secure Mamady Doumbouya a seven-year term, further extending his political influence following a 2021 coup. This election marks a significant milestone in Guinea's tumultuous journey back to civilian governance.

The capital, Conakry, witnessed a lackluster voter turnout, indicative of the belief that the election's results were predetermined. Many voters like Moussa Kaba, a pragmatic shopkeeper, opted for stability by supporting the incumbent leader.

Guinea's rich resources, notably its vast bauxite reserves and the untapped Simandou iron ore deposit, serve as a backdrop to the political scenario. Doumbouya's push for resource nationalism, mirrored in neighboring African nations, has bolstered his popularity, especially among disenchanted youth seeking a change in the political landscape dominated by an older generation.

TRENDING

1
Alarming Assault: Family Dispute Turns Violent

Alarming Assault: Family Dispute Turns Violent

 India
2
Mahrez's Penalty Powers Algeria into AFCON Knockout Rounds

Mahrez's Penalty Powers Algeria into AFCON Knockout Rounds

 Morocco
3
Rabies Scare in Budaun: Villagers Vaccinated After Buffalo Milk Contamination

Rabies Scare in Budaun: Villagers Vaccinated After Buffalo Milk Contaminatio...

 India
4
Shiffrin Skis to Victory: A Night of Precision and Perseverance

Shiffrin Skis to Victory: A Night of Precision and Perseverance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025