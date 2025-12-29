Guinea's Election: A New Era with Mamady Doumbouya?

In a widely anticipated outcome, Guinea's presidential election on Sunday is poised to secure Mamady Doumbouya a seven-year term, further extending his political influence following a 2021 coup. This election marks a significant milestone in Guinea's tumultuous journey back to civilian governance.

The capital, Conakry, witnessed a lackluster voter turnout, indicative of the belief that the election's results were predetermined. Many voters like Moussa Kaba, a pragmatic shopkeeper, opted for stability by supporting the incumbent leader.

Guinea's rich resources, notably its vast bauxite reserves and the untapped Simandou iron ore deposit, serve as a backdrop to the political scenario. Doumbouya's push for resource nationalism, mirrored in neighboring African nations, has bolstered his popularity, especially among disenchanted youth seeking a change in the political landscape dominated by an older generation.