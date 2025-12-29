Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as China Conducts Military Drills Near Taiwan

The Chinese military announced joint air, navy, and rocket drills around Taiwan as a warning against separatist forces and foreign interference. This follows Japan's statement on possible military involvement and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. The drills, named 'Justice Mission 2025,' emphasize combat readiness and blockades.

Updated: 29-12-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 07:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move signaling heightened tensions, China's military has launched joint drills involving air, naval, and rocket forces around Taiwan. The exercises serve as a 'stern warning' against both separatist tendencies and external meddling, according to official Chinese statements.

The development follows controversial remarks by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who suggested possible military intervention if China acts against Taiwan. The drills, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025', aim to exhibit combat readiness and implement strategies like key port blockades.

China's actions also coincide with ongoing friction with the United States, which recently sanctioned large arms sales to Taiwan, prompting Beijing to retaliate with sanctions against U.S. defense firms. As geopolitical dynamics evolve, Taiwan remains a focal point of potential conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

