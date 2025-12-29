BJP Slams Congress Over Tamil Nadu Debt Critique Amid Coalition Dynamics
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized Congress after AIPC's Praveen Chakravarty highlighted Tamil Nadu's rising debt under the DMK-led coalition, calling it an own goal by Congress. Kesavan questioned Rahul Gandhi's stance on Tamil Nadu's governance, as the Congress remains an ally in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
In a recent political volley, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan took aim at the Congress party after All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) chairman Praveen Chakravarty raised concerns over the rising debt levels in Tamil Nadu, governed by a DMK-led coalition that includes Congress.
Chakravarty pointed out the state's troubling financial situation, noting it's burdened with the highest outstanding debt among Indian states and detailing a significant interest load. This critique comes as Congress and DMK prepare to contest the 2026 Assembly elections together.
Kesavan, mocking this stance, likened Chakravarty's remarks on social media platform X to an own goal in football. Further, he provocatively queried whether Congress MP Rahul Gandhi agrees with his colleague's assessment that the DMK's governance has led Tamil Nadu to economic ruin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Congress
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- debt
- Kesavan
- Chakravarty
- Rahul Gandhi
- coalition
- elections
ALSO READ
Australians Battle Post-Holiday Debt: Tips to Manage Financial Strain
Japan's Fiscal Future: Balancing Growth and Debt Under Takaichi
WRAPUP 2-Japan proposes record budget spending while curbing fresh debt
Ukraine Successfully Restructures $2.6 Billion Growth-Linked Debt
BP's Bold Move: Selling Stake in Castrol to Cut Debt