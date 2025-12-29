BJP Slams Congress Over Tamil Nadu Debt Critique Amid Coalition Dynamics

In a recent political volley, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan took aim at the Congress party after All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) chairman Praveen Chakravarty raised concerns over the rising debt levels in Tamil Nadu, governed by a DMK-led coalition that includes Congress.

Chakravarty pointed out the state's troubling financial situation, noting it's burdened with the highest outstanding debt among Indian states and detailing a significant interest load. This critique comes as Congress and DMK prepare to contest the 2026 Assembly elections together.

Kesavan, mocking this stance, likened Chakravarty's remarks on social media platform X to an own goal in football. Further, he provocatively queried whether Congress MP Rahul Gandhi agrees with his colleague's assessment that the DMK's governance has led Tamil Nadu to economic ruin.

