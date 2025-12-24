BP's Bold Move: Selling Stake in Castrol to Cut Debt

In a strategic move, BP has agreed to sell a 65% stake in its Castrol lubricants business to American investment firm Stonepeak for around $6 billion. This transaction is a key component of BP's ambitious $20 billion divestment strategy, aiming to slash debt and improve shareholder returns.

BP will maintain a 35% stake in a new joint venture, retaining the option to sell it after a two-year period. Despite the announcement leading to a temporary rise in BP's shares, concerns linger about the long-term impact on dividend stability and earnings quality.

The sale, which includes $800 million for accelerated dividends, marks a significant step in BP's plan to concentrate on its core oil and gas ventures. With $11 billion already secured from asset sales, BP is well on its way to reducing its net debt from $26 billion to a target range of $14-18 billion by 2027.