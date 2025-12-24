Ukraine Successfully Restructures $2.6 Billion Growth-Linked Debt

Ukraine announced on Wednesday that it has completed a significant deal to restructure $2.6 billion of its growth-linked debt. The agreement, initially announced earlier this month, received support from over 99% of debtholders, providing much-needed economic relief for Kyiv as it navigates recovery amid ongoing challenges.

The finance ministry stated that this restructuring eliminates a major contingent liability from Ukraine's public finances. It emphasizes that the move will restore fiscal predictability, enhance debt sustainability, and protect budgetary resources, a crucial step as the country works its way out of a debt default situation caused by Russia's 2022 invasion.

In related developments, credit ratings agency Fitch has upgraded Ukraine's long-term foreign-currency rating from 'Restricted Default' to 'CCC'. The warrant reflected positive market response, trading higher at 103.63 cents on the dollar, indicating improved relations with external commercial creditors.

