Left Menu

Ukraine Successfully Restructures $2.6 Billion Growth-Linked Debt

Ukraine finalized a deal to restructure $2.6 billion in growth-linked debt, relieving economic pressures as the nation recovers from war impacts. The agreement, supported by over 99% of debtholders, bolsters financial predictability and follows credit rating upgrades, marking progress after the 2022 default tied to Russia's invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:32 IST
Ukraine Successfully Restructures $2.6 Billion Growth-Linked Debt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ukraine announced on Wednesday that it has completed a significant deal to restructure $2.6 billion of its growth-linked debt. The agreement, initially announced earlier this month, received support from over 99% of debtholders, providing much-needed economic relief for Kyiv as it navigates recovery amid ongoing challenges.

The finance ministry stated that this restructuring eliminates a major contingent liability from Ukraine's public finances. It emphasizes that the move will restore fiscal predictability, enhance debt sustainability, and protect budgetary resources, a crucial step as the country works its way out of a debt default situation caused by Russia's 2022 invasion.

In related developments, credit ratings agency Fitch has upgraded Ukraine's long-term foreign-currency rating from 'Restricted Default' to 'CCC'. The warrant reflected positive market response, trading higher at 103.63 cents on the dollar, indicating improved relations with external commercial creditors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025