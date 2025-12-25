Japan's Fiscal Future: Balancing Growth and Debt Under Takaichi

On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi addressed market anxiety over her progressive fiscal policy, emphasizing that the proposed budget maintains fiscal discipline by minimizing reliance on debt.

The budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, amounting to 122.3 trillion yen, is significant yet pairs with a cap on new government bonds at 29.6 trillion yen. Takaichi insists this balance supports economic growth and fiscal sustainability.

The government's fiscal strategy reflects a cautious approach to debt management, with calls for transparency on reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio under her leadership. The discussions at the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy highlight the need for clarity in Japan's economic blueprint.

