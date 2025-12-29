Left Menu

Rohit Pawar Announces Strategic Alliance for Pune Civic Polls

Rohit Pawar announced on Monday that the NCP (SP) is forming an alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the Pune civic elections. This decision, influenced by party workers' sentiments, aims to simplify the election battle. The alliance includes a seat-sharing formula, and elections are scheduled for January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:42 IST
Rohit Pawar, a leader of the NCP (SP), declared on Monday an alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP for the upcoming Pune civic elections. The decision comes following demands from party workers who favored collaboration with the rival faction.

This announcement follows Ajit Pawar's proclamation of a similar alliance for the Pimpri Chinchwad civic polls. The move aims to strengthen their position for the elections by uniting both factions. Notably, Supriya Sule, the working president, facilitated this decision noting the importance of grassroots sentiments.

The coalition, however, was made without the involvement of Sharad Pawar, although his views supported party workers' importance. The elections to 29 civic bodies, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, are set for January 15, with nominations closing on December 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

