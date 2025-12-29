Owaisi Condemns Lynching, Calls for Stronger Indo-Bangladesh Ties
Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. He called for strengthened Indo-Bangladesh relations, highlighting that vigilantes are undermining the rule of law. Owaisi urged the Bangladeshi government to act and expressed support for India's diplomatic steps to improve bilateral relations.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, urging its interim government to take immediate action against those responsible.
Owaisi pointed to the presence of Pakistan's ISI and anti-India elements from China in Bangladesh as areas of concern needing attention, urging improved bilateral relations. Emphasizing constitutional mandates, he reiterated his party's stand against mob lynchings.
Similarly, he drew parallels with recent violent incidents pointed out that such acts reflect disregard for the rule of law. He urged for diplomatic efforts to bolster Indo-Bangladesh relations, expressing hopes for action from the Bangladeshi government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
