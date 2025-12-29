Left Menu

Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

China has initiated large-scale military exercises in the Taiwan Strait to counter perceived separatist movements in Taiwan, coinciding with a major US arms sale to Taipei. The drills aim to uphold China's territorial claims amid escalating diplomatic tensions with Japan and Taiwan's defensive maneuvers.

Updated: 29-12-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant show of military force, China launched extensive drills in the Taiwan Strait, aimed at Taiwan's separatist movements. China's actions follow the US announcement of an unprecedented $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, escalating tensions in the region.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command has mobilized fighters, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles, collaborating with long-range rocket forces as part of their strategic exercises. These drills underscore China's stance on Taiwan, declared as punitive and deterrent measures against Taiwan's pursuit of independence.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry condemned the move, while its forces conduct high-alert exercises. Diplomatic strains with Japan amplify regional friction, given recent remarks by Japanese officials linking Taiwan's security to Japan's survival, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

