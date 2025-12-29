Nepal’s Political Shuffle: New Alliances Ahead of Elections

In a significant shift in Nepal's political landscape, regional and emerging political parties are forging alliances ahead of the March 5 general elections. These new alliances pose a formidable challenge to traditional parties that have dominated Nepal for decades.

The Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP), led by Mayor Balendra Shah and ex-TV journalist Ravi Lamichhane, has joined forces with the Ujyalo Nepal Party. Kulman Ghising will become RSP's Vice President, while Shah takes on the role of Prime Minister candidate.

These developments have galvanized Gen Z leaders, potentially impacting major parties like Nepali Congress and CPM-UML. Similar party mergers are emerging as election day nears, signaling a possible transformation in Nepal's political dynamics.

