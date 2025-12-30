Tensions Escalate Between Saudi Arabia and UAE Over Yemen's Southern Transitional Council

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia issued a stern warning to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, characterizing the UAE's support for separatists in Yemen as 'extremely dangerous.' The Saudi Foreign Ministry explicitly connected the Emirates to the recent territorial advancements made by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen.

This pronouncement served as a cautionary message to Abu Dhabi, underscoring the potential ramifications of its alignment with separatist factions. The situation exacerbated when Saudi military forces conducted airstrikes on the Yemeni city of Mukalla earlier on Tuesday, targeting what they deemed an arms shipment destined for the STC, allegedly originating from the UAE.

The developing discord between these Gulf nations highlights the complexities of regional alliances and the multifaceted nature of the conflict in Yemen, raising international concern over the possibility of escalating violence.

