Lee Jae Myung's Diplomatic Mission to China: Strengthening Ties

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to visit China from January 4 to 7. During his visit, he will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit aims to bolster diplomatic relations between South Korea and China, enhancing cooperation on various strategic fronts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:38 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set for a significant diplomatic engagement as he visits China from January 4 to 7. The announcement was made by the Blue House on Tuesday.

During this visit, President Lee will engage in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, signaling a focused effort to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

The visit underscores the intention to enhance cooperation and explore strategic partnerships, marking a pivotal moment in South Korea-China relations.

