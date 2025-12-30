Lee Jae Myung's Diplomatic Mission to China: Strengthening Ties

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set for a significant diplomatic engagement as he visits China from January 4 to 7. The announcement was made by the Blue House on Tuesday.

During this visit, President Lee will engage in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, signaling a focused effort to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

The visit underscores the intention to enhance cooperation and explore strategic partnerships, marking a pivotal moment in South Korea-China relations.