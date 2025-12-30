Left Menu

China's Strategic War Games: A Prelude to Possible Taiwan Blockade

China conducted extensive military exercises near Taiwan, firing rockets and deploying various military assets as a rehearsal for a blockade. These exercises come in response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. Taiwan's defense remains vigilant, while China's military modernization efforts face internal challenges amid sweeping anti-corruption campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:40 IST
China escalated tensions with Taiwan by launching rockets into waters surrounding the island, as part of widespread military exercises. Dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' the drills come in response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

High-level military maneuvers simulated maritime and aerial blockades, striking some of Taiwan's vital ports with extensive naval and air operations.

Despite internal challenges such as anti-corruption sweeps within its military ranks, China aims to have combat readiness to potentially take Taiwan by 2027, according to Pentagon reports.

