China escalated tensions with Taiwan by launching rockets into waters surrounding the island, as part of widespread military exercises. Dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' the drills come in response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

High-level military maneuvers simulated maritime and aerial blockades, striking some of Taiwan's vital ports with extensive naval and air operations.

Despite internal challenges such as anti-corruption sweeps within its military ranks, China aims to have combat readiness to potentially take Taiwan by 2027, according to Pentagon reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)