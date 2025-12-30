BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come under scrutiny after it contradicted its own stance against dynastic politics by fielding relatives of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

This decision has raised questions as it goes against the party's repeated assertions against giving tickets to family members of current legislators. The relatives in question include the Speaker's brother, sister-in-law, and cousin.

Despite the controversy, Rahul Narwekar defended the decision, praising the candidates' performance in their wards. He expressed confidence in retaining their seats, claiming the opposition stands little chance of winning.

(With inputs from agencies.)