Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case
Former BJP MLA Abhay Kumar and 24 others are accused of assaulting a former UP minister, his son, and their supporters in Raniganj. The incident, involving criminal intimidation and vandalism, reportedly occurred at the Raniganj railway crossing. A police investigation is currently underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:37 IST
In a serious development, former BJP MLA Abhay Kumar and 24 others have been formally charged following an attack on a former Uttar Pradesh minister and his supporters.
The police have registered an FIR citing assault, intimidation, and vandalism as part of the charges stemming from the incident that occurred near the Raniganj railway crossing.
According to complainant Lalmani Tiwari, the assailants intercepted their vehicle, threatened them, and even smashed a car window using a pistol. The situation escalated to physical violence, prompting an ongoing police investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
