Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

In a serious development, former BJP MLA Abhay Kumar and 24 others have been formally charged following an attack on a former Uttar Pradesh minister and his supporters.

The police have registered an FIR citing assault, intimidation, and vandalism as part of the charges stemming from the incident that occurred near the Raniganj railway crossing.

According to complainant Lalmani Tiwari, the assailants intercepted their vehicle, threatened them, and even smashed a car window using a pistol. The situation escalated to physical violence, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

