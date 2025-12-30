Left Menu

Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

Former BJP MLA Abhay Kumar and 24 others are accused of assaulting a former UP minister, his son, and their supporters in Raniganj. The incident, involving criminal intimidation and vandalism, reportedly occurred at the Raniganj railway crossing. A police investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:37 IST
Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a serious development, former BJP MLA Abhay Kumar and 24 others have been formally charged following an attack on a former Uttar Pradesh minister and his supporters.

The police have registered an FIR citing assault, intimidation, and vandalism as part of the charges stemming from the incident that occurred near the Raniganj railway crossing.

According to complainant Lalmani Tiwari, the assailants intercepted their vehicle, threatened them, and even smashed a car window using a pistol. The situation escalated to physical violence, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

 India
2
Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

 France
3
Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

 United Kingdom
4
Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Commission Revises Schedule

Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Com...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025