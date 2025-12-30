Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir's turbulent quest for statehood restoration hit major roadblocks in 2023. The Pahalgam terror attack and a car blast in Delhi marked grim milestones, with significant loss of life.

Following the April 22 assault, cross-border tensions surged, leading to reported shelling from Pakistan, severely impacting border communities. The Union Territory also suffered a natural calamity in Kishtwar, highlighting both human and environmental turmoil.

Amid adversity, the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express offered an economic lifeline, connecting Kashmir efficiently to the rest of India. This development helped mitigate the economic impact on the tourism and horticulture sectors, providing a silver lining in a difficult year.

(With inputs from agencies.)