Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir faced a tumultuous year in 2023 with devastating terrorism, natural disasters, and rising tensions. Despite setbacks, including a Pahalgam terror attack and cloudburst in Kishtwar, infrastructure responded with a new railway connection, ensuring some economic resilience for the Union Territory's tourism and horticulture sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:35 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's turbulent quest for statehood restoration hit major roadblocks in 2023. The Pahalgam terror attack and a car blast in Delhi marked grim milestones, with significant loss of life.

Following the April 22 assault, cross-border tensions surged, leading to reported shelling from Pakistan, severely impacting border communities. The Union Territory also suffered a natural calamity in Kishtwar, highlighting both human and environmental turmoil.

Amid adversity, the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express offered an economic lifeline, connecting Kashmir efficiently to the rest of India. This development helped mitigate the economic impact on the tourism and horticulture sectors, providing a silver lining in a difficult year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

 France
2
Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

 United Kingdom
3
Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Commission Revises Schedule

Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Com...

 India
4
India's Reform Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation

India's Reform Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025