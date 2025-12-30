Air India Express Soars with Fleet Expansion
Air India Express announced the addition of a line-fit Boeing 737-8 aircraft to its fleet, set to enter service in January. The airline, with more than 100 planes, is customizing its B737-8s. This comes amid challenges faced since the Tata Group's acquisition, shifting from 'white tail' aircraft.
Air India Express is set to introduce its first line-fit Boeing 737-8 aircraft in January, marking a significant expansion of its fleet, which now surpasses 100 aircraft.
This development is part of the airline's broader strategy to incorporate 140 custom-configured Boeing jets, reinforcing its modernization efforts.
The airline, owned by the Tata Group, is also retrofitting its existing B737-8 planes with new seats to ensure a uniform 189-seat layout, addressing supply challenges since the Tatas took over in January 2022.
