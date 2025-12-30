US Sanctions Iran and Venezuela: Heightened Tensions over Drone Trade

The United States has escalated its economic measures against Iran and Venezuela, sanctioning 10 individuals and companies allegedly involved in Iran's drone trade and ballistic missile program. This decision follows claims from the Trump administration that Iran's military advancements threaten security in the Middle East.

The Treasury Department stated that these sanctions would reinforce the reimposed United Nations sanctions targeting Iran's nuclear ambitions. Despite Tehran's insistence on a peaceful nuclear program, these actions are part of the 'maximum pressure' campaign restoring strict sanctions on Iran.

The move also follows US-led airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, linking back to Israeli-Iranian conflicts. Treasury Undersecretary John K. Hurley emphasized penalizing Iran and Venezuela for their 'reckless' weapons proliferation, while the State Department noted Iran's violations of UN restrictions regarding arms provisions to Venezuela.

