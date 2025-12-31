Left Menu

Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualification

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has called for the disqualification of candidates who used digitally signed Forms A and B in the Maharashtra civic polls, due to procedural violations. He emphasized that such forms must be physically signed. His stance has sparked political debate and reactions from the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:16 IST
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has demanded the disqualification of candidates who used digital signatures for Forms A and B in the upcoming Maharashtra civic polls. He argued that these essential documents for nominating candidates are invalid if not physically signed.

In a strongly-worded letter to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), Deora emphasized that the use of digital signatures for the issuance or verification of these forms contravenes the rules. According to him, this procedural error renders the nominations void.

The demand has caused a political stir, with opposition parties questioning the timing and intent behind Deora's letter, suspecting a strategic move against opposition candidates as part of the political gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

