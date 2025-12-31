Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualification

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has demanded the disqualification of candidates who used digital signatures for Forms A and B in the upcoming Maharashtra civic polls. He argued that these essential documents for nominating candidates are invalid if not physically signed.

In a strongly-worded letter to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), Deora emphasized that the use of digital signatures for the issuance or verification of these forms contravenes the rules. According to him, this procedural error renders the nominations void.

The demand has caused a political stir, with opposition parties questioning the timing and intent behind Deora's letter, suspecting a strategic move against opposition candidates as part of the political gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)