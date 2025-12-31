Left Menu

Marathinama: A Charter for Marathi Identity in Upcoming Elections

The 'Marathinama' charter, unveiled by the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, urges prioritization of Marathi interests in Maharashtra's municipal elections. Criticizing the Congress's targeted manifesto, it aims to strengthen Marathi representation in civic bodies and protect cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:04 IST
Marathinama: A Charter for Marathi Identity in Upcoming Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foreground Marathi interests in the upcoming municipal corporation elections, a voluntary group revealed the 'Marathinama' on Wednesday. The charter, aimed at fortifying the cultural identity of Maharashtra's Marathi-speaking populace, calls on political entities and voters alike to prioritize these concerns.

The Marathi Abhyas Kendra, an organization dedicated to the promotion of the Marathi language and culture, finalized the charter during a joint meeting with various groups and activists. Held in Rajarshi Shahu Hall, Dadar, the gathering criticized mainstream parties such as the Congress and BJP for allegedly neglecting Marathi issues in favor of 'pro-outsider policies.'

Prominent leaders, including Deepak Pawar and Amol Jadhavrao, emphasized the need for political strategies that genuinely represent local interests. They urged coordination among Marathi advocacy groups and highlighted concerns over the decreasing Marathi-speaking population in Mumbai, advocating for job creation and electoral representation for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

 India
2
Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

 India
4
Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025