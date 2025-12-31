Marathinama: A Charter for Marathi Identity in Upcoming Elections

In a bid to foreground Marathi interests in the upcoming municipal corporation elections, a voluntary group revealed the 'Marathinama' on Wednesday. The charter, aimed at fortifying the cultural identity of Maharashtra's Marathi-speaking populace, calls on political entities and voters alike to prioritize these concerns.

The Marathi Abhyas Kendra, an organization dedicated to the promotion of the Marathi language and culture, finalized the charter during a joint meeting with various groups and activists. Held in Rajarshi Shahu Hall, Dadar, the gathering criticized mainstream parties such as the Congress and BJP for allegedly neglecting Marathi issues in favor of 'pro-outsider policies.'

Prominent leaders, including Deepak Pawar and Amol Jadhavrao, emphasized the need for political strategies that genuinely represent local interests. They urged coordination among Marathi advocacy groups and highlighted concerns over the decreasing Marathi-speaking population in Mumbai, advocating for job creation and electoral representation for the community.

