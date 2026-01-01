Historic Swearing-In: NYC's First Muslim Mayor Takes Oath on Ancient Quran

Zohran Mamdani, New York City's incoming mayor, will make history by taking his oath of office on a historic Quran, marking a milestone as the first Muslim to do so in the city's rich political landscape.

Mamdani's swearing-in not only showcases his Muslim faith but also highlights the city's vibrant and diverse Muslim community, reflecting the history and contributions of Muslim Americans.

Despite facing Islamophobic rhetoric during his campaign, Mamdani remains committed to his faith, symbolizing a significant moment for representation and inclusivity in America's melting pot of cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)