Historic Swearing-In: NYC's First Muslim Mayor Takes Oath on Ancient Quran
Zohran Mamdani, set to become New York City's first Muslim mayor, will be sworn in using a centuries-old Quran. This historic event highlights the city's diverse Muslim community. Despite Islamophobic criticism, Mamdani remains vocal about his faith and is determined to bring visibility and pride to his identity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-01-2026 04:22 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 04:22 IST
Zohran Mamdani, New York City's incoming mayor, will make history by taking his oath of office on a historic Quran, marking a milestone as the first Muslim to do so in the city's rich political landscape.
Mamdani's swearing-in not only showcases his Muslim faith but also highlights the city's vibrant and diverse Muslim community, reflecting the history and contributions of Muslim Americans.
Despite facing Islamophobic rhetoric during his campaign, Mamdani remains committed to his faith, symbolizing a significant moment for representation and inclusivity in America's melting pot of cultures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delays and Challenges Haunt Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Train Service
PTI Withdraws Islamabad Election Notification Amid Constitutional Concerns
Clash with Islamic State Militants in Turkey Leaves Seven Officers Wounded
6 Islamic State militants, 3 police officers killed in clash in northwest Turkey, minister says, reports AP.
Turkey's Unyielding Stance: Nationwide Crackdown on Islamic State