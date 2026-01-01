Zohran Mamdani: A New Era for New York City

Zohran Mamdani was ceremoniously sworn in as New York City's mayor at the historic City Hall subway station, with support from his wife, Rama Duwaji, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James administering the oath. Mamdani pledged to uphold U.S. and New York laws, marking a new political chapter.

The progressive, democratic socialist took office with promises of affordability, notably rent freezes and free buses, reflecting the core of his campaign. Mamdani, New York's first Muslim mayor and former state lawmaker, garnered a historic voter turnout, surpassing competitors including Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani plans to maintain connections with notable political figures such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at his public inauguration ceremony, which will feature music and speeches. This transition to office is supported by significant donations, reflecting broader public interest in his progressive agenda for New York City.

