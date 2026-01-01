Left Menu

Zohran Mamdani: A New Era for New York City

Zohran Mamdani becomes New York City's mayor, with his inauguration highlighting his commitment to affordability and the working class. The Uganda-born Mamdani, New York's first Muslim mayor, inspired a historic voter turnout and plans to introduce policies such as rent freezes and free buses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 11:28 IST
Zohran Mamdani: A New Era for New York City
Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani was ceremoniously sworn in as New York City's mayor at the historic City Hall subway station, with support from his wife, Rama Duwaji, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James administering the oath. Mamdani pledged to uphold U.S. and New York laws, marking a new political chapter.

The progressive, democratic socialist took office with promises of affordability, notably rent freezes and free buses, reflecting the core of his campaign. Mamdani, New York's first Muslim mayor and former state lawmaker, garnered a historic voter turnout, surpassing competitors including Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani plans to maintain connections with notable political figures such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at his public inauguration ceremony, which will feature music and speeches. This transition to office is supported by significant donations, reflecting broader public interest in his progressive agenda for New York City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

 India
2
Government's New Levies Shake Tobacco Stocks

Government's New Levies Shake Tobacco Stocks

 India
3
Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest

Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest

 United Arab Emirates
4
Taiwan's Determination Amid China's Military Drills

Taiwan's Determination Amid China's Military Drills

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026