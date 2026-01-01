Minority Lawmaker Joins Protest Against Military Operations in Tirah Valley

In a significant display of solidarity, Baba Gopal Singh, a minority member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly, participated in a long-standing protest against military operations in the Tirah Valley this Thursday.

A significant figure from Tirah Valley, Singh is affiliated with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), and he joined tribal elders at Bagh Bazaar, engaging with families affected by the conflict. He also led prayers for those who lost their lives, the injured, and sought peace for the region.

Singh delivered a robust sermon underscoring the need for peace and elaborated on governmental efforts to curb militancy and minimize civilian harm during military operations. He appealed to local communities to avoid aiding militants and work alongside security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)