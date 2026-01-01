Global Solidarity Shines as Nations Rally for Cyclone Ditwah Relief

The Sri Lanka Navy on Thursday acknowledged the critical support provided by eight foreign vessels, including two from India, in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. The disaster led to over 600 casualties, and the international aid extended has been pivotal in the ongoing relief efforts.

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya extended her gratitude to diplomatic officials from the concerned countries during a recent meeting. Commander Sampath, the Sri Lanka Navy spokesman, highlighted the invaluable contributions made by foreign ships, especially the Indian Navy's INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri, during the crisis.

The Indian-led Operation Sagar Bandhu delivered over 1,100 tonnes of relief supplies, including essential items like medicine and medical equipment. As Sri Lanka grapples with widespread destruction, India has also announced a reconstruction package worth USD 450 million to aid recovery efforts.