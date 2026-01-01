Left Menu

Global Solidarity Shines as Nations Rally for Cyclone Ditwah Relief

Eight foreign vessels, including two from India, have been commended for aiding Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, which caused over 600 deaths. The Sri Lanka Navy praised their vital humanitarian assistance, underscoring international cooperation. India's Operation Sagar Bandhu played a crucial role, delivering substantial relief materials and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:29 IST
Global Solidarity Shines as Nations Rally for Cyclone Ditwah Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Navy on Thursday acknowledged the critical support provided by eight foreign vessels, including two from India, in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. The disaster led to over 600 casualties, and the international aid extended has been pivotal in the ongoing relief efforts.

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya extended her gratitude to diplomatic officials from the concerned countries during a recent meeting. Commander Sampath, the Sri Lanka Navy spokesman, highlighted the invaluable contributions made by foreign ships, especially the Indian Navy's INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri, during the crisis.

The Indian-led Operation Sagar Bandhu delivered over 1,100 tonnes of relief supplies, including essential items like medicine and medical equipment. As Sri Lanka grapples with widespread destruction, India has also announced a reconstruction package worth USD 450 million to aid recovery efforts.

