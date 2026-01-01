Left Menu

Sajad Gani Lone Criticizes 'Saga of Betrayal' in J&K Governance

People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone condemned the Jammu and Kashmir government's tenure as a betrayal of trust. He highlighted failed promises like unfulfilled job offers and increased electricity tariffs, accusing the administration of reducing governance to mere political maneuvering.

Sajad Gani Lone, president of the People's Conference, sharply criticized the National Conference-led administration in Jammu and Kashmir, describing its tenure as a 'saga of betrayal.' He condemned the government's performance, asserting that 2025 marked a 'year of lies.'

Lone accused the ruling party of calculated deception in their election promises. Despite pledges of free electricity, residents in unmetered areas have experienced a 50% tariff hike, he claimed.

He further alleged that the promise of providing 12 gas cylinders has evaporated, and job creation efforts have transformed into a 'major outsourcing scam,' with permanent government positions auctioned to private firms. Lone criticized the administration for reducing governance to a 'transfer industry' and neglecting essential services.

