Sajad Gani Lone Criticizes 'Saga of Betrayal' in J&K Governance

Sajad Gani Lone, president of the People's Conference, sharply criticized the National Conference-led administration in Jammu and Kashmir, describing its tenure as a 'saga of betrayal.' He condemned the government's performance, asserting that 2025 marked a 'year of lies.'

Lone accused the ruling party of calculated deception in their election promises. Despite pledges of free electricity, residents in unmetered areas have experienced a 50% tariff hike, he claimed.

He further alleged that the promise of providing 12 gas cylinders has evaporated, and job creation efforts have transformed into a 'major outsourcing scam,' with permanent government positions auctioned to private firms. Lone criticized the administration for reducing governance to a 'transfer industry' and neglecting essential services.