Vice-President Radhakrishnan's Tamil Nadu Visit: A Cultural Unification Effort

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan visited Tamil Nadu, where he participated in several events, highlighting cultural unity. Notable figures such as Governor R. N. Ravi and Union Minister L. Murugan were present. During the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event, Radhakrishnan emphasized India's deep-rooted civilisational ties and the Prime Minister's vision of a united nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:52 IST
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan arrives in Tamil Nadu (Photo X @VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan commenced a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, participating in a series of events in Chennai and Vellore. His arrival at Chennai Airport was met with a Guard of Honour and a warm welcome from Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, Union Minister L. Murugan, and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, among other dignitaries.

Radhakrishnan previously served as the chief guest at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 valedictory ceremony in Rameswaram on December 30, 2025. The event, attended by leaders including Governor R. N. Ravi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, celebrated India's enduring civilisational and spiritual links, reinforcing national integration through cultural exchange.

Drawing inspiration from Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, Radhakrishnan praised the Kashi Tamil Sangamam for embodying Bharati's vision of a united India. He attributed the realization of this dream to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership. He highlighted the Prime Minister's initiatives like Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, which promote national unity and guide the nation towards Viksit Bharat.

