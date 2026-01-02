Left Menu

Jaishankar on India’s Global Outreach: Communicate, Collaborate, Contribute

In a discussion at IIT Madras, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the importance of effective global communication to prevent misinterpretation of India's intentions. He highlighted India's ancient civilization, advocacy for democracy, partnership with the West, and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as pillars of its foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:55 IST
Jaishankar on India’s Global Outreach: Communicate, Collaborate, Contribute
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed on the importance of clear communication with international counterparts to avert any potential misreading of India's intentions. Speaking at IIT Madras, Jaishankar emphasized that effective, honest dialogue garners respect globally.

During the discussion, he underscored pride in India's ancient civilization, noting that few such civilizations have survived to become modern nation-states. Highlighting India's democratic model, Jaishankar claimed it contributed to democracy's status as a universal political concept.

He advocated for strategic partnerships, especially with the West, suggesting that countries thrive by developing domestically first and then engaging abroad. Referencing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', Jaishankar reiterated the importance of leveraging India's resources effectively to ensure maximum global impact.

TRENDING

1
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

 India
2
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

 India
3
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

 Global
4
European Shares Break Records with Defense Sector Boost

European Shares Break Records with Defense Sector Boost

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026