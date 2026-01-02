Jaishankar on India’s Global Outreach: Communicate, Collaborate, Contribute

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed on the importance of clear communication with international counterparts to avert any potential misreading of India's intentions. Speaking at IIT Madras, Jaishankar emphasized that effective, honest dialogue garners respect globally.

During the discussion, he underscored pride in India's ancient civilization, noting that few such civilizations have survived to become modern nation-states. Highlighting India's democratic model, Jaishankar claimed it contributed to democracy's status as a universal political concept.

He advocated for strategic partnerships, especially with the West, suggesting that countries thrive by developing domestically first and then engaging abroad. Referencing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', Jaishankar reiterated the importance of leveraging India's resources effectively to ensure maximum global impact.