Corruption Scandal in Kashmir Electric Division Exposed

The Economic Offences Wing has filed a chargesheet against 108 individuals in a Kashmir corruption case involving embezzlement and illegal appointments in Bandipora's electric division. The accused include government officials and bank staff, with an investigation uncovering fraudulent activities and recovery of substantial embezzled funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:11 IST
Corruption Scandal in Kashmir Electric Division Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir has exposed a massive corruption scandal involving 108 individuals, filing a chargesheet against them in Bandipora district's electric division, officials announced on Friday.

The case, registered under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, was presented before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla. It involves the illegal diversion of government funds and fraudulent hiring practices within the electric division of Sumbal, north Kashmir, as per EOW officials.

The investigation revealed that government and bank officials collaborated to embezzle funds and create fake job positions, recovering crores of rupees from the kingpin and others. A judicial process has commenced following government sanction for prosecution.

