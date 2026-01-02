Left Menu

Delhi Police Tops CCTNS Pragati Dashboard for Third Time

The Delhi Police secured the top position on the CCTNS Pragati Dashboard for the third time, reflecting their sustained performance. This ranking evaluates states and UTs based on data quality and accuracy in policing systems, with the Delhi Police demonstrating exceptional coordination and professionalism.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a testament to its operational prowess, the Delhi Police has clinched the top spot on the CCTNS Pragati Dashboard for November 2025. This achievement marks the second consecutive month that the force has led all states and Union Territories.

Assessed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Crime Records Bureau, the Pragati Dashboard ranks entities monthly on metrics like data quality and timeliness across national policing platforms. This ongoing evaluation underscores the strategic execution in inter-agency coordination and data management upheld by the Delhi Police.

According to a senior police officer, their success stems from the diligent efforts of the Crime Branch's CCTNS team and various district units. They ensured meticulous data monitoring, prompt issue resolution, and procedural consistency, embodying the professionalism and dedication commended by Delhi Police Chief Satish Golchha.

