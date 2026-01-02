Tragic Accident on Puri's Grand Road: Victim Identified

A fatal crash occurred on Puri's Grand Road, claiming the life of five-year-old Sreyansh Dey and injuring two others. The incident unfolded when an SUV struck the scooter they were on, dragging it some distance, according to police reports.

Following the accident, rescuers quickly transported the injured to Puri Hospital for treatment. In a gesture of empathy, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the bereaved family, to be sourced from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The police have launched an investigation, examining the fault of the SUV as it collided with the scooter near the iconic Jagannath temple. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem, as inquiries delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)