Escalating Tensions: U.S. Threatens Action Amidst Iranian Protests

In a stark warning issued Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened potential intervention in Iran if its security forces fire upon demonstrators. This follows a week of violent unrest in Iran, which has been marked by several fatalities. The protests represent the country's most significant challenge to authority in years.

Iranian authorities, led by prominent official Ali Larijani, have cautioned the U.S. against meddling in Iranian affairs, arguing that such actions could destabilize the region further. Iran continues to support regional groups in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, heightening concerns about escalating tensions.

The protests over inflation have spread nationwide, with intense confrontations primarily in Lorestan and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces. Analysts suggest that Iran's current economic hardships, exacerbated by Western sanctions and the devaluation of their currency, could be a driving force behind the unrest.

