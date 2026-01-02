Stalin Flags Off Vaiko's 'Equality March' Amid TNCC Boycott

In a significant political move, Chief Minister M K Stalin launched MDMK chief Vaiko's 'Equality March' in the presence of several DMK allies. However, the event saw the absence of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) citing controversial elements as the reason for the boycott.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized the gravity of drug trafficking in India while flagging off the march. He called for concerted efforts between the central and state governments to tackle this pressing issue and highlighted the confiscation of contraband substances as an indicator of the problem's scale.

Despite the TNCC's absence, other allies like VCK and IUML participated. Stalin praised Vaiko's dedication at the age of 82, expressing concern for his health but applauding his commitment to social causes through this ten-day procession, spanning 175 km, aimed at promoting unity and combating drug abuse.

