Stalin Flags Off Vaiko's 'Equality March' Amid TNCC Boycott

The TNCC boycotted the kickoff of MDMK chief Vaiko's 'Equality March,' led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The march aims to promote communal harmony and raise awareness about drug abuse. Stalin urged for joint efforts to tackle drug trafficking, while TNCC cited LTTE connections for its absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:06 IST
In a significant political move, Chief Minister M K Stalin launched MDMK chief Vaiko's 'Equality March' in the presence of several DMK allies. However, the event saw the absence of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) citing controversial elements as the reason for the boycott.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized the gravity of drug trafficking in India while flagging off the march. He called for concerted efforts between the central and state governments to tackle this pressing issue and highlighted the confiscation of contraband substances as an indicator of the problem's scale.

Despite the TNCC's absence, other allies like VCK and IUML participated. Stalin praised Vaiko's dedication at the age of 82, expressing concern for his health but applauding his commitment to social causes through this ten-day procession, spanning 175 km, aimed at promoting unity and combating drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

