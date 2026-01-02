Andhra Pradesh: India's Leading Investment Hub

In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh has positioned itself as India's premier investment hub, capturing 25.3% of all proposed investments in the initial nine months of FY26, as highlighted by a Bank of Baroda report.

This southern state has edged past competitors like Odisha, which secured 13.1%, and Maharashtra at 12.8%, illustrating a shift towards the eastern and southern regions for industrial growth and investment.

According to state officials, Andhra Pradesh's achievement stems from consistent policy reforms, rapid decision-making processes, and a stable policy environment designed to foster industrial growth and complete projects efficiently.