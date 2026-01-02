India Launches Landmark 10th Edition of Indian Pharmacopoeia

Union Health Minister J P Nadda officially launched the 10th edition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia on Friday, marking a significant milestone for India's pharmaceutical industry standards.

Speaking at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Nadda highlighted how the Indian Pharmacopoeia 2026 exemplifies scientific progress and best global practices, enhancing India's standing in pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulation on a global stage.

The updated compendium now includes 3,340 monographs, with 121 additions, reinforcing standards for essential medicines such as anti-tubercular, anti-diabetic, and anti-cancer drugs. Nadda praised the advances in pharmacovigilance, noting India's rise in the WHO pharmacovigilance database rankings from 123rd to 8th. This progress underscores India's commitment to patient safety and quality assurance.

