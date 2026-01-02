Left Menu

UK's Draft Anti-Muslim Hostility Definition Sparks Debate Among Faith Groups

British Hindu and Sikh groups have raised concerns over a proposed anti-Muslim hostility definition by the UK government. They argue the draft fails to differentiate between criticism of beliefs and hostility towards individuals, risking ambiguity and misuse in various institutions, potentially impacting minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Hindu and Sikh organizations have expressed concerns regarding a leaked draft definition of anti-Muslim hostility presently under government consideration. These groups claim the document fails to clearly separate criticism of Islamic beliefs from hostility towards Muslims, thereby posing a threat to free speech and minority communities.

The draft, submitted by the Working Group on Anti-Muslim Hatred, excludes the term 'Islamophobia' and equates anti-Muslim hostility with actions like violence, vandalism, and harassment directed at Muslims due to their religion or appearance. The Hindu Council UK and others fear this could lead to abuse of institutional policies that enforce such definitions, impacting Hindu and Dharmic communities.

The concerns raised highlight the need for clearer definitions to avoid misuse and ensure protections do not suppress freedom of speech or unfairly penalize individuals. Meanwhile, government officials maintain their commitment to careful consideration of recommendations while defending the right to free expression.

