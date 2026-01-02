Left Menu

Haryana's Commitment to Farmers and Fair Governance

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the state's dedication to procuring farmers' produce at minimum support price. He also highlighted strict measures for transparency and accountability in crop procurement and financial aid. Saini directed officials to publicize grievance camps and ensure complaints are resolved efficiently.

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, underscored the state government's unwavering commitment to buying every grain of farmers' produce at the minimum support price. He declared strict action against any officials found complicit in procurement irregularities.

During a crop procurement meeting, Saini emphasized rigorous field-level monitoring. He announced an end-to-end oversight via the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal and warned against any fraudulent activities. Additionally, Saini allocated Rs 217.36 crore to 5,794 beneficiaries under the DAYALU scheme, part of continuous efforts to support low-income families.

At a state-level review of the 'Samadhan Shivir', Saini urged deputy commissioners to publicize grievance redressal camps widely. Warning against negligence, he insisted that complaints remain open until fully resolved. Over 17,600 complaints have been addressed in the past six months, reflecting the administration's focus on citizen service.

